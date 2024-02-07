Lack of coordination in MJP-CSMC delays testing of 900-mm diameter pipeline

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The testing of the new water pipeline of 900 mm diameter laid between Jayakwadi and Pharola (replacing the old and damaged 700 mm diameter pipeline) has been postponed as both the offices - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) - are both pointing out fingers towards each other and holding responsible for the delay.

Hence it is not certain when the testing will take place due to passing of the buck by the officials of both the offices.

The 900-mm pipeline replacing the old and damaged 700-mm size pipeline was laid on war-footing by spending Rs 193 crore. It has been replaced as there was large quantity of water wastage due to innumerable leakages in the old pipeline. The pipeline will be utilised to lift an additional quantity of 75 MLD of water. The CSMC has vowed to supply water on a gap of two days in summer after commissioning of this pipeline. Earlier, the MJP announced that the testing of the 900-mm pipeline will be made on February 8 and then the lifting of water on a regular basis will start anytime between February 15 and 20.

When inquired about the testing schedule on Wednesday, MJP officials claimed that CSMC is not undertaking water shut down. Besides, the joining of the 1200 mm diameter pipeline to Jayakwadi and Pharola is incomplete.

On other hand, the CSMC executive engineer K M Phalak said, “ We had a meeting yesterday. MJP has been instructed for hydraulic testing; completing the task of joining water distribution pipelines etc on priority.”