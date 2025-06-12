Ladda Hiest: Amol’s friend and another jeweller arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In connection with the robbery at the residence of industrialist Santosh Ladda in Bajajnagar, the Crime Branch has arrested two individuals from Nanded Rupesh Patre and jeweller Vaibhav Maid.

Following the May 27 encounter in which accused Amol Khotkar was shot dead, police investigations revealed that he had met his close friend Rupesh in Nanded after the robbery. During this meeting, Amol is suspected to have handed over a large quantity of gold and silver to Rupesh. Police strongly suspect that Rupesh sold this gold to Vaibhav Maid, who is involved in the jewellery business. Both suspects were arrested on Wednesday and brought to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. They will be produced in court on Thursday. However, the police have not yet disclosed the exact amount of gold and silver Amol gave to Rupesh.