Ladda misses June 2 deadline to submit Jewellery Bills

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Industrialist Santosh Ladda, whose residence was robbed in a high-profile armed heist last month, has failed to submit any purchase receipts for the claimed 5.5 kg of gold and 32 kg of silver, despite being given a deadline till June 2.

This lapse has intensified doubts within the police department itself over the actual quantity of valuables looted. Officers now admit that despite interrogating 12 arrested suspects over the past 13 days, they have been unable to recover even 50 tolas of gold. “Without bills or documentation, it’s becoming difficult to verify the actual extent of the robbery,” said a senior officer involved in the investigation.

12 arrests, but no major recovery

The case, which unfolded after Ladda's return from the U.S. on May 18, has led to the arrest of 12 individuals, with multiple layers of planning uncovered including insider involvement and the encounter death of main accused Amol Khotkar. Till date, police have recovered only 33 tolas of gold. An additional 4 tolas, found in Amol’s car, is currently in CID custody.

Fresh detentions, more searches outside district

In a parallel development, two more suspects were detained late Monday night, taking the total number of individuals questioned to 19. Special teams are now being mobilized to conduct search operations outside the district, amid suspicion that parts of the stolen goods may have been sold or hidden elsewhere.