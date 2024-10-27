"Lady Don" dreaming young woman arrested

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young woman chasing her "lady don" dreams in the criminal underworld learned the hard way that crime doesn’t pay, as city police arrested on Sunday night.

The accused has been identified as the Rakhi Ganesh Murmure (24) resident of the nanded for aspiring to be a "lady don." The police seized a firearm, live ammunition, and three knives from her room. Recently, a video of a young woman firing shots in the air recently went viral. Acting on information, PI Nirmala Pardeshi and her team, including API and PSI, set a trap at Bhadkal Gate, anticipating the arrival of the woman from the video around 7 pm on Sunday. As soon as Rakhi reached the location, officers Rajendra Salunke, Nirmala Kamble, Sangeeta Rajput, Anand Vahul, Karuna Ghodeke, and Nitish Ghodeke quickly surrounded and arrested her. During a search, police found a knife on her. Following this, DCP Nitin Bagate and ACP Sampat Shinde ordered a search of her rented room at N-12, where officers discovered a country-made firearm, live ammunition, and three additional knives. The police seized the weapons and took Rakhi into custody. Investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the weapons and their intended use.

Box

Previous criminal charges against Rakhi

Rakhi Ganesh Murmure, a resident of Nanded city from an educated family, moved to the city a few years ago for her studies. However, she fell into bad company and became involved with criminals, which led her into a life of crime. Police reports indicate that Rakhi has faced serious charges in the past.