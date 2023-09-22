Lady loses Rs 8.5L online on lure of Rs 150 for Google review

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Cyber fraudsters duped a well-educated lady who lost Rs 8.56 on the lure of giving Rs 150 for a Google review of a hotel. She transferred the money to the fraudsters in various bank accounts in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. When realized that she had been taken for a ride, she approached the Jawaharnagar police station and lodged a complaint.

The 30-year-old lady works as an administrative officer in a private company. On July 5 afternoon, she received an advertisement message on her WhatsApp for doing a Google review of a hotel. She was told that she would get Rs 150 per review. She sent a review on the given number and she received a link on telegram and provided her information about the review. She was asked to deposit Rs 15,000 and later Rs 32,000 on various accounts to get the profit from the reviews. The fraudsters then told her that her reviews were wrong and that she would have to pay more money to get the profit. She paid a total of Rs 8.56 lakh to the fraudsters. She deposited the money in around 12 bank accounts in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. The money was transferred to the accounts of Rice Traders, Embroidery Creation, Jai Dani Hardware, and Yadav Man Power Suppliers.