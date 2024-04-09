Lady professor cheated of Rs 1.83 lakh online

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a fresh tele-phishing incident, a cyber-crook cheated an assistant professor of Rs 1.83 lakh online recently. Jinsi police station registered an offence against the crook on Monday.

The victim is a lady and is an assistant professor (27 years) in a reputed educational society situated at Seven Hills. On April 3, she received a phone call at 9 am. The caller informed her he is from Airtel Company and one SIM card had been obtained on her Aadhar Card and PAN Card. He further informed that an offence had also been registered against her for disseminating illegal information through this SIM card. Hence the accused to her to de-active the SIM card by installing the Mumbai Police Skype App on her mobile phone.

The caller through a video call also informed her that 17 complaints were registered against her and a complaint is also registered for an illegal transaction of Rs 2 crore through the card. After holding the call for some time, the accused tricked by sharing a fake serial number of a case flashing on the Supreme Court website. The lady professor was shocked when she inserted the court’s serial number for verification on the website and an ED warrant flashed on her screen. To extend help and get her out of these hassles, the accused demanded Rs 1.83 lakh from her. The victim got panicked and she immediately transferred the money to the accused on the given account number.

It's a national secret

The accused had developed a suitable ambiance so that the lady victim could feel that he was talking while sitting in the police station during the video call. The notice shown to her has a tagline Shanti Seva Nyay. Besides, the accused also threatened her not to share this information with anybody as it is a national secret.

Core issue

The caller had having Aadhar Card, PAN Card, and the details of her account in Canara Bank. It is learnt that the incidents of cheating had also taken place with many other faculty members and the guardians of the same college students. The accused caller was possessing their information as well.

Acting upon the order of the Cyber Cell police inspector Gajanan Kalyankar, the assistant inspector Amol Satodkar is doing an in-depth inquiry. The lady shared the information with her father, who then contacted the cyber police. The police found that the money that had been given to the accused had been deposited in a bank situated at Surat. There was

Rs 16 lakh balance amount in it, but through various transactions Rs 1.80 crore cash got deposited in this account. This amount could also be collected by cheating various people, opines the police. Meanwhile, the police have said that they have frozen the bank account through correspondence with the bank officials.