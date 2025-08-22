Lahuki project full; 15 villages get water relief

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Lahuki medium project at Banagaon has filled to 100% capacity this year for the first time in five years, bringing relief to farmers and residents. With the dam overflowing, drinking water issues of 15 villages including Dudhad, Bhambarda, Banagaon, Karmad, and Shevgaon have been resolved. Farmers will also get irrigation for rabi crops, enabling double cropping for the first time in years. The irrigation department has issued precautionary notices to nearby gram panchayats as inflow continues due to ongoing rains.