Lakhs of rupees recoverable from colleges

fund to be covered from 6 more colleges

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The lakhs of rupees fund recoverable from the colleges within the jurisdiction of the Joint Director of Higher Education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar).

This was found in the assessment of Government grant utilisation.

It may be noted that the Higher Education Department issued orders to assess the usage of grants in colleges. There are 116 aided colleges within the jurisdiction of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of Higher Education (HE).

The office of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of HE formed different teams of senior officers to inspect the colleges. A team of officers inspected Dagdojirao Deshmukh College in Waluj on August 20. An amount of Rs 95.60 lakh paid by the Government in various forms is recoverable.

According to sources, six other colleges in the district have funds of recoverable in lakhs of rupees.

During the inspection, it was found that the college Sandeep Pathrikar, who was absent for nine days.

Also, many documents, such as the cash payment of the retired Principal's earned leave, original service book, were not made available for inspection. This was mentioned in a letter issued to the college principal by the HE Department.

When contacted several times, the office-bearer of the education department, Vijaykumar Raut, was not available for comment.

Box

Recoverable amount may go in crores

According to sources, if the inspection of all the colleges were carried out, the recoverable amount may go into crores of rupees. When the administrative officers of the HE divisional office inspected Kohinoor College in Khuldabad, they were not provided with documents. This college has a recoverable amount of Rs. 1.25 crore as per the grant assessment for 2015-16. Apart from this, more than 6 other colleges in the district were inspected.