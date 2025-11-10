Lakhs to gather at Khandoba temple for Champa Shashti; civic preparations lag behind

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

With the Champa Shashti fair set to begin on November 26, the Shri Khandoba Temple in Satara is preparing to welcome lakhs of devotees from across Maharashtra. Known for its deep spiritual and cultural significance, the fair draws massive crowds every year yet this time, civic preparations appear sluggish.

Despite repeated appeals from the Khandoba Devasthan Committee, the Municipal Corporation has made little progress in providing basic facilities. The committee has urged immediate action to ensure a smooth experience for devotees.

Among the key demands are:

• Installation of mobile toilets for pilgrims’ use.

• Continuous supply of clean drinking water.

• Proper sanitation and cleanliness around the temple.

• Streetlight repairs and installation of new lights where needed.

• Deployment of adequate manpower and security teams.

• A disaster management system to handle emergencies.

The committee also raised safety concerns about the old Nalakandi bridge, which connects to the temple route. Its low height makes it unsafe during heavy rains or when water levels rise, forcing devotees to take a long detour. The Devasthan Trust has urged the civic body to raise the bridge height, but no steps have been taken so far, said committee president Ramesh Chopde and secretary Sahebrao Palskar.

The absence of a high bridge over the stream near the Khandoba Temple could cause serious inconvenience for devotees during the Champa Shashti fair.