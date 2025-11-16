Lakshmikant Hatolkar passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A senior citizen and retired police prosecutor Lakshmikant Keshavrao Hatolkar (90), from Cidco N-1, passed away on Sunday. The funeral procession will start from his residence on Monday at 8 am, and the last rites will be performed at the Cidco N-6 crematorium. He is survived by three sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.