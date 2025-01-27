Lal Pari Rolls, Safety Patrol

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a bid to enhance passenger safety, the State Transport (ST) Corporation conducted a large-scale campaign from January 16 to 20 to test drivers and conductors for alcohol consumption. The initiative, which extended across the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, aimed to ensure safer travel on the ‘Lal Pari’ buses.

As part of the campaign, 1,454 employees, including 956 drivers and 498 conductors, were screened. Of these, 39 individuals were flagged as suspects and subjected to thorough testing. However, the results brought relief as no one was found to be under the influence of alcohol. “This campaign reflects our commitment to passenger safety and discipline among employees. Such inspections will continue to ensure a high standard of service,” said Divisional Traffic Officer Santosh Ghane. Driving under the influence is a major risk to passenger safety, and the ST Corporation’s proactive approach has been lauded for creating awareness among its workforce. The campaign underscores the department's focus on maintaining a secure and reliable transport system. By regularly conducting such checks, the ST Corporation hopes to reinforce its image as a safe and dependable mode of travel for citizens across the state.