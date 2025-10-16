Laldas Javeri passes away
October 16, 2025
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Laldas Manohardas Javeri, a hoarding businessman passed away at the age of 99 on Wednesday, October 15, at his residence in Pan Dariba. His last rites were performed at Kailas Nagar crematorium. Javeri is survived by his two sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren.