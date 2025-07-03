‘Lalpari’ carries pilgrims to Pandharpur as Wari gains momentum

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As the Ashadhi Wari picks up pace, thousands of Warkaris continue their journey to Pandharpur come on foot, others aboard the state’s iconic red buses. For many elderly and physically unfit devotees, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC) fleet of ‘Lalpari’ buses is making the pilgrimage possible.

By Thursday evening, 33 ST buses had departed from the district, resonating with chants of ‘Pandurang, Pandurang!’ and ‘Vitthal, Vitthal!’. MSRTC has planned 135 additional buses from eight depots beginning July 2, according to divisional transport officer Santosh Ghane.

The rush is expected to intensify on Friday and Saturday, with buses and facilities readied accordingly. A large canopy has been installed at the central bus stand to assist pilgrims during long waits.

₹3.67 lakh revenue on Day One

On July 2, nine buses left from the central station, generating Rs 3.67 lakh in revenue, said depot manager Ajay Patil. By Thursday evening, five more buses had departed. Twenty-five buses are scheduled for Saturday alone. From the Cidco depot, two buses were dispatched on Wednesday, confirmed depot manager Nilima Bagul.

Who gets free or discounted travel?

• Above 75 years: Travel free

• 65–75 years (senior citizens): 50% concession

• Women: 50% concession

• Persons with disabilities: 75% concession

Bus allocation by depot

Depot

No. of Buses

CIDCO

30

Central Bus Station

25

Paithan

20

Sillod

20

Vaijapur

10

Kannad

10

Gangapur

10

Soygaon

10

Photo Caption: Warkaris board MSRTC buses to Pandharpur from the central bus station.