Land acquisition for Harsul road from March 21

Aurangabad, March 9:

The evaluation of 93 properties out of 96 affected in the road widening work of Harsul has been completed and 86 of them have been issued notices. Its term will end on March 21, after which the land acquisition process will begin, said district collector Sunil Chavan on Wednesday.

Work is underway to widen the Jalgaon highway leading to Ajanta Caves up to Fardapur. The road in Harsul village is narrow and the traffic congestion is frequent.Therefore, it has been decided to widen the road. In all 96 properties are being affected in the widening work. The administration has completed the evaluation of 93 properties. Notices have also been issued to 86 property owners on March 1. As the period of this notice is 21 days, the process of action will start after the expiry of the period, said Chavan.