Land measurement for airport expansion for third time

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

The measurement of 147 acres land in Chikalthana area for the airport expansion began on Thursday. This is the third time that the measurement of the land is being done. It is being done jointly by land records, revenue, municipal corportion and Airport Authority of India.

Four teams have been established for the task and it will continue for four days. After completion of the measurement, the report will be submitted within 15 days, said deputy district collector and the head of land acquisition committee Prabhoday Muley.

Earlier, it was estimated that around 182 acres land will be required for the expansion of the runway and Taxi-way. Later it was decided to acquire the land in the southern part due to the residential area in the western side. Hence, the procedure to acquire 139 acres land has started again but now measurement is being done for acquire 147 acres land.