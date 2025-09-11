Land rate fixed at Rs 51.9 lakh per acre for Satana MIDC expansion

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) will acquire 109.92 hectares (approx. 272 acres) of private land in Satana, along Jalna Road, at a negotiated rate of Rs 51.9 lakh per acre. The land belongs to 150 farmers. District Collector Dilip Swami and Sub-Divisional Officer Dr. Venkatesh Rathod finalized the proposal in a meeting with farmers. It will now be sent to a high-level committee for approval.

This marks a major step in MIDC’s ongoing expansion near the city, following earlier development in Arapur and nearby villages in Gangapur taluka.

MIDC Expansion Gains Momentum Across Region

After establishing industrial zones in Chikalthana, the railway station area, and five-star MIDCs in Waluj, Chitegaon (Beed Road), and Shendra, the government now plans expansion in Arapur and Satana. The Industries Department has proposed 11 new MIDC areas in Marathwada—six in Beed district and four in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, namely Satana, Ambeloha, Arapur, and Sillod. A new industrial estate under the name “Additional Jalna MIDC” is also proposed in Jalna.

Acquisition Resumes After Seven-Year Delay

The land at Satana was initially marked for acquisition seven years ago under Section 32/2 of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Act. Notices were issued to 13 farmer groups at the time, but no acquisition occurred until now.

Acquisition Through Negotiation, Not Compulsion

Officials have now opted for acquisition through negotiation rather than enforcement. At ₹51.9 lakh per acre, the negotiated rate ensures fair compensation for landowners. The finalized proposal will be forwarded to the high-level committee for further action.

Land Details for Proposed MIDCs in Region

Location

Govt Land (ha)

Private Land (ha)

Total (ha)

Satana

28.89

109.92

138.81

Ambeloha

3.40

167.09

170.49

Arapur

9.60

752.43

762.03

Dr. Venkatesh Rathod, Sub-Divisional Officer, confirmed that all acquisition will proceed through consent-based negotiation to ensure a smooth process for both authorities and landowners.