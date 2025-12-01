Land worth Rs 10 crores shown as surplus value of Rs 1 crore 50 lakhs

Lokmat News Network

A major fraud has come to light wherein a 2 hectare 56 R plot (Gat No. 225/5) in the gaothan area of Tisgaon, whose actual market value is Rs 10 crore 22 lakh 30 thousand 100, was shown at a manipulated premium of only Rs 1 crore 50 lakh 99 thousand 904 to deceive the administration.

Acting on this, resident deputy collector Janardan Vidhate has ordered the Additional Tehsildar to immediately record a burden of Rs 2 crore 17 lakh in the “other rights debt” column of the 7/12 extract of the said land and submit a copy of the same to the District Collector.

Sheshrao Kale had applied to convert the land from Class-2 to Class-1, citing income-tax requirements, and got the conversion done by showing a 2024 market-value premium of only Rs 1 crore 50 lakh 99 thousand 904. When the matter surfaced, the administration re-assessed the land and found its actual premium to be Rs 10 crore 22 lakh 30 thousand 100. Since Kale paid RS 2 crore 17 lakh 82 thousand 609 less to the government, resident deputy collector Vidhate, with the approval of the District Collector, ordered this amount to be recorded as a burden on the 7/12 record.

Despite being instructed to deposit the amount within three days, Kale failed to pay within the stipulated time. Therefore, Vidhate directed the Circle Officer and Village Revenue Officer to make the entry on 7/12 and in other rights records. The complaint in this case was lodged by Kishor Rajput.

Decision taken because amount not paid within deadline...

It was found that the value of the land for 2025-26 is Rs 10 crore 22 lakh 30 thousand 100. Accordingly, the Collector’s office issued a notice to Kale on 10 November asking him to pay the remaining amount within three days. However, Kale did not respond.