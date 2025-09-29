Landlord allegedly molests tenant in Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In Ranjangaon Shenpunji area near Waluj MIDC, a landlord allegedly molested a young female tenant. The accused landlord reportedly entered her room in the evening, attempted to force himself on her, and also threatened her, the woman complained to the police on Monday.

On the day of the incident, the complainant was home alone as her mother had gone to her sister’s house. Around 6 pm, the landlord came to her room, citing the reason of collecting rent. After entering the room, he sat beside her and attempted to force himself. When she resisted, he committed acts intended to humiliate her, used abusivelanguage,and threatened to kill her A case has been registered at Waluj MIDC Police Station based on her complaint.