Laptop, mobile stolen from office

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A thief entered an office in Thakarenagar area in Cidco N-2 and stole a laptop and mobile phones and other articles on April 13 night. He has been captured in the CCTV camera of the office. A case has been registered with Mukundwadi police station.

Police said, the complainant, Ravi Bhikaji Chavan has an event management business and he has an office at Thakarenagar, Cidco N-2 area. On April 13 night, he sent his employees Jeevan Khillare and Mahesh Dhanedhar for sleeping in the office. Due to the heat, they kept the door of the office open and went to sleep. When they were fast asleep, a thief entered the office and made off with a laptop, two mobile phones, ATM cards, a cheque book, and other articles. In the morning, the employees noticed the theft. When they checked the CCTV cameras, they found a thief stealing the articles. A case has been registered against an unidentified thief, and the police have launched a massive manhunt for him.