Large crowd of devotees at Ekalhara Jagrut Devasthan during Navratri

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Ekalhara is renowned for the Jagrut Devasthan of Goddess Jagdamba, a reputation that has lasted for several centuries. During Navratri, devotees gather in large numbers to seek blessings at the Ekalhara temple, located about 3 km from Pimpri Raja and 7 km from Karmad.

The temple complex features two grand rows of lit lamps, a large pond, and two big tanks. Various development works are being carried out here with government funding. The temple and its premises have also been electrified. During the pilgrimage, the Karmad police station and volunteers from the Yatra Committee provide valuable support.