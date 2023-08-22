Largest biodiversity hub with 40,000 trees planned in the city

Cosmo Foundation and Indian army collaborate for the project

Chatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cosmo Foundation, the outreach arm of Cosmo First, partnered with the Indian Army to plant 40,000 native saplings at Tisgaon Phata in a programme held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recently. The initiative aims to restore the city's green cover. union minister of state for finance Bhagwat Karad, presided over.

Brig K S Narayanan, 97 Artillery Brigade and BJP state spokesperson Shaina NC, were specially present. Cosmo's chairman, Ashok Jaipuria, stressed the role of tree planting in combating climate change. Plans were unveiled to plant 1,50,000 trees in the next two years. Amid rising industrialization, the city's green fields have diminished, impacting air quality. Dr Karad emphasized the initiative's symbolic importance in building a sustainable future. Cosmo Foundation's 'Go Green Initiative' has already planted 65,000 trees across India, benefiting communities and promoting clean water access. The foundation's collaboration with Prayas Youth Foundation furthers its green efforts.

The event saw participation from Cosmo First employees, farmers, and rural girls under the Cosmo Udayan Shalini Fellowship programme, along with organizations like INTACH and USF, working together for a greener tomorrow. State housing minister Atul Save, Major Upamanyu Malik, divisional commissioner Madhukar Raje Ardad, District collector Astik Kumar Pandey, MLA Sanjay Shirsath and others were present.