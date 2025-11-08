Laser and beam lights banned within 15-km radius of Airport

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

To ensure air traffic safety, police commissioner Sudhir Hiremath has issued a preventive order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023, prohibiting the use of laser and beam lights in the sky within a 15-kilometre radius of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport and across the Police Commissionerate’s jurisdiction. The order follows a written complaint from the Airport Authority of India, which reported that farmhouses, marriage halls, and event venues were using laser and beam lights during weddings, social gatherings, and religious festivals. Authorities warned that such lights could distract pilots during landing or take-off, posing a serious risk to passenger safety and potential air accidents. Invoking his powers as the special executive magistrate, commissioner Hiremath has strictly banned the projection of laser or beam lights into the sky from November 9, 2025, to January 7, 2026.