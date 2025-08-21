Last date for 75 K candidates to confirm 11th admission today

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 75,000 candidates who were allotted seats in the ‘Open to All’ round of the 11th standard have until August 22 to confirm their admissions.

It may be noted that the Education Directorate (Secondary and Higher Secondary) of the State implemented an online centralised admission process (CAP) for 11th standard for the academic year 2025-26. There are 9,528 junior colleges in the State which have 21,54,692 intake for the 11th standard. A total of 14,71,747 students registered for online admission for class 11, while 12,22,250 students have secured admission.

In the ‘Open Ten All’ special round on August 19, 2025, a total of 85,101 students were allotted seats in junior colleges in the order of their preference. The stream-wise allotment is as follows

23,961 seats were allotted in the Arts stream, 24,145 seats were in the Commerce stream, and 36,995 seats were in the Science stream.

Out of which, a total of 18,845 students have secured direct admission to junior colleges.

Of them, 18,082 were admitted for the CAP round. Also, 763 were admitted in the quota (management quota, minority quota).

Admission in district

The 11th admission process is in its final stage. After four rounds over a period of two and a half months, the 'Open to All' round was announced recently.

The students were allocated seats in this round on a priority basis, and those concerned will have to visit the college by August 22 to confirm their admission. A total of 2,524 candidates confirmed admission. This included 66 in quota. The last date to confirm admission in the ‘Open to All’ special round is August 22.