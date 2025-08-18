Last date for B Pharm registration today

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The aspirants of B Pharmacy will have the last chance to register and upload the required documents for the admissions on August 19.

It may be noted that the State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) started the registration process for Bachelor of Pharmacy in the first week of July for the academic year 2025-26. With the extension, the last date of application is August 19 while candidates can do document verification up to August 20.

Candidates can give a maximum of 300 options

The candidates can fill the preference of institutions and courses in the descending order of their preference. The option given in the application will be considered for allotment in the respective centralised admission process (CAP) rounds. Candidates can fill a maximum of 300 options.

CAP rounds I-III

CAP-Rounds first to three: If a candidate is allotted a seat as per his/her first preference in CAP round-I, first three preferences in the CAP round-II and first six preferences in the CAP round-III, such allotment will be automatically frozen (autofreez) and the candidates will have to take admission within the given deadline. These candidates will not be eligible to participate in the subsequent CAP rounds.

CAP-IV to be final

The allotment made in the fourth round for the candidates will be final. No further revision option will be available to the candidate after this round.

--The seats will be displayed provisionally on August 22

--Final merit list will be released on August 28