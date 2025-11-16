Last day for B Pharm admissions today

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Those candidates who wish to take admission in B Pharmacy course will have to confirm the admission in the institute-level round on November 17, the last date of the process.

It may be noted that the State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) started the Centralised Admission Process (CAP)-2025 on August 1.

A total of four CAP rounds were implemented up to November 10. There are vacancies in some B Pharm colleges across the State. So, the Cell announced the schedule for the institute-level round.

The process of filling the option form is completed by November 6. The respective institute displayed vacant seats on the institute website and invited applications from registered candidates.

The institutes were asked to prepare and display the merit list on the college website and the institute's notice board. Those who want to take admission in this round need to confirm the admission by November 17.

--Cut-off date for all types of admissions for the academic year 2025-26 is November 17

--The institutes will have to upload the data of admitted candidates by November 17