Last day for poly admission registration

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The registration process for the polytechnic courses will end across the State on July 4. The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) started online registration in May. The last date of the application form submission and confirmation is July 4.

Meanwhile, 32,578 students registered online in eight districts of Marathwada till Wednesday. Out of which, 25,927 students have confirmed their admission. Also, the provisional merit list was announced. Candidates can submit grievances until July 5.

Joint Director of Technical Education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region) Dr Kiran Ladhane said that the first merit list would be announced on July 7.