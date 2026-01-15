Last-minute rush at prabhag 16 polling centre

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A tense situation was reported at Kailas Nagar in Prabhag 16, at booth numbers 11, 12 and 13, where a large crowd gathered barely half an hour before the close of polling. The sudden influx of voters led to chaos at the polling station, with around 100 people assembling outside. Among them were supporters of candidates as well as other individuals.

Police personnel deployed at the polling station intervened and brought the situation under control after some time. To prevent bogus or double voting, only genuine voters waiting to cast their votes were allowed to stand in a queue and were issued tokens. The gates of the polling station were then locked to regulate the process, ensuring that voting concluded peacefully.

Photo

Last-minute voter rush at Kailas Nagar polling booths 11, 12 and 13 in Prabhag 16, as booth officials issue tokens and regulate queues before polling closes.