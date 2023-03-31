Last rites performed on riot deceased in tensed atmosphere

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A person injured in the riot that took place in the Kiradpura area died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital on Thursday. The postmortem was conducted on camera in the presence of a judge. Later, last rites were performed on the deceased in the Kabrasthan in the Mondha Naka area, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Shaikh Muniroddin Shaikh Mohiyoddin (Kiradpura).

Riots erupted near the Ram Mandir area in Kiradpura after a clash between two groups. People gathered in large numbers after the fight and pelted stones at the police. As the crowd was getting out of control, the police initially made a lathicharge and blow tear gas. As the mob was getting more and more violent, the police fired rounds. Shaikh Muniroddin was hit by a bullet. He was being treated at MGM Hospital, where he died on Thursday evening while undergoing treatment. His body was taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for conducting postmortem. The postmortem was done on camera in the presence of a judge. Senior police officers were also present.

As the relatives and well-wishers of the deceased gathered at GMCH in large numbers and hence the police had taken more precautions. The body was handed over to the relatives after the postmortem at around 2.30 pm. The last rites were performed on Muniroddin in the Kabrasthan in the Mondha Naka area.

Another youth died in accident

A youth Sameer Khan Azgar Khan (18, Kiradpura) was dashed by an unidentified vehicle near the Delhi Gate area at around 12 midnight on the same night when the riot erupted in the Kiradpura area. His relative Zuber Khan had admitted injured Sameer to GMCH for treatment. He died at around 10.56 pm on Thursday while undergoing treatment in the ICU department, said City Chowk police. The last rites were performed on him in the Mondha Naka area Kabrasthan on Friday morning. Meanwhile, the city police have clarified that there is no connection between the death of Sameer with the riots.