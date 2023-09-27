Last three days remaining to exchange Rs 2000 notes in banks

Deadline of September 30: Citizens must carry valid ID proof for the process

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There are only three days remaining for citizens to exchange their Rs 2000 banknotes in banks, as the last date is September 30. However, banks will be closed on September 28 due to Ganesh Visarjan and Eid-e-Milad, hence citizens will only have two days to exchange their notes, on September 29 and 30.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced in May 2023 that the Rs 2000 banknote would be withdrawn from circulation. The RBI had given citizens four months to exchange their notes, but many people have still not done so. A senior bank official from Bank of Maharashtra Amol Lad said, "We are urging all citizens to exchange their Rs 2000 notes as soon as possible. After September 30, they will only be able to exchange their notes at RBI offices. Citizens can exchange their Rs 2000 notes at any bank branch. Citizens can exchange the notes for other denominations, subject to a limit of Rs 20,000 per person per day. Citizens are advised to carry their valid identity proof when visiting the bank to exchange their notes."

How to exchange Rs 2000 notes in banks:

-Visit your nearest bank branch.

-Fill out a requisition form/slip.

-Submit your Rs 2000 notes to the bank teller.

-The bank will exchange your notes for other denominations, subject to a limit of Rs 20,000 per person per day.

-Carry your valid identity proof.