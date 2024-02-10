Late Justice Pendse Memorial Lecture held in MNLU-A

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Late Justice M L Pendse First Memorial Lecture’ was held on ‘Constitutional Dynamism in 21st Century and Beyond’ at Maharashtra National Law Univeristy-Aurangabad (MNLU-A) on Saturday.

Former Judge of Supreme Court (SC) of India Justice S Ravindra Bhat was the chief guest while Judge of SC and chancellor of MNLU Justice Abhay S Oka presided over the function.

Administrative Judge of the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court and Executive and General Councils member of the university Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and HC bench Judge and member of General Council of the university Justice Mangesh S Patil were the guests of honour.

Incharge vice chancellor A Lakshminath made an introductory speech. Dr Abdul Hakim conducted the proceedings of the programme while registrar Dhanaji Jadhav proposed a vote of thanks. Sitting and former judges of the HC, principals, teachers and students of different law colleges were present.

Justice Abhay S Oka talked about the life of the late Justice M L Pendse and his various works given in the court. He also spoke on different judgements delivered by the late Justice Pendse.