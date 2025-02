Late-night firecrackers, loud DJs to invite FIRs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police have taken a tough stance against late-night disturbances, registering 21 cases against individuals for bursting firecrackers and playing loud DJ music beyond permitted hours. Strict enforcement of noise regulations continues after last year’s crackdown.

Except on designated days, playing loud music, DJs, or drums after 10 pm is prohibited. The government has ordered strict action against those violating noise pollution norms. Courts have also laid down necessary regulations regarding such disturbances.

Permitted Days

Loudspeakers and DJs are allowed between 6 AM and midnight on 10 to 15 specific days a year.

These include birth anniversaries of great leaders, Anant Chaturdashi, December 31 (New Year’s Eve), and certain religious and festival days. The district collector issues fresh orders annually regarding these allowances.

21 Cases in a Year

In 2024, police registered 21 cases across the city and district for violations, including:

Causing disturbances at night

Gathering in public places despite prohibitory orders

Celebrating birthdays on roads

Playing excessively loud music

How to Report Violations

Residents can report such activities to:

City Police Control Room: (0240-2240500)

District Police Control Room: (0240-2381633)

Emergency Helpline: Dial 112 for immediate complaints.

Complainants' identity will be protected

"If residents see people cutting cakes on roads or playing loud DJs at odd hours, they should immediately report it by calling 112. These complaints are taken seriously, and the complainant’s identity remains confidential," said Dr. Ranjit Patil (ACP).