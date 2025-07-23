Late-night outings spark violent brawl among college girls

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A clash over late-night outings with boys turned violent on July 22, when four college-going girls attacked each other with sharp cutters in Osmanpura.

The girls all well-educated and aged around 20 allegedly fought like street gangs, leaving each other with serious injuries. Police have registered cross-cases at Osmanpura police station, following complaints from both sides. Police inspector Atul Yerme confirmed that all four were admitted to hospital after the fight. According to police sources, Madhuri, Anaya, and Ketaki (names changed) are second-year B.Com students at a reputed city college. The three had a fallout with Srishti, a third-year BBA student, over personal differences and accusations related to late-night outings with boys. The dispute reportedly began during Anaya’s birthday party on July 8, when she argued with Srishti. The trio then cut ties with her. In retaliation, Srishti allegedly began making abusive phone calls to Madhuri late at night. Tensions reached a boiling point on July 22, when Madhuri, Anaya, and Ketaki went to confront Srishti at her Usmanpura residence. According to Madhuri, Srishti attacked them with a cutter, injuring her on the hands, chest, and back. She also alleged that Srishti’s mother assaulted them.

Counter-allegations add twist to case

Srishti offered a different version. In her statement, she said she had befriended the trio during an event in Pune in 2022. She later moved back to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and allowed Anaya to live with her. However, Srishti’s mother reportedly asked Anaya to leave due to her repeated late-night outings. Since then, Srishti claimed Anaya had been threatening her. On July 22, she alleged that the trio forcibly entered her house and attacked her with a cutter. The confrontation drew public attention and caused chaos in the area until the police arrived and controlled the situation. Both parties have filed cases, and investigations are underway to determine who initiated the attack.