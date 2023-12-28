Launching international centres focused on emerging industries

Provide specialized training and overseas job prospects in emerging industries

Vaibhav Parwat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a strategic move to bolster employment opportunities for the youth, the Maharashtra government is gearing up to inaugurate the Maharashtra International Centre for Overseas Placement in six key locations, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The initiative aims to provide specialized training and overseas job prospects in emerging industries.

Under the auspices of the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training, the centre is set to open in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, offering comprehensive training and guidance facilities. As per government directives, similar centres will be established at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Govandi, Mumbai, Aundh, Pune, Nashik, and Nagpur.

Industry ready courses like robotics, mechatronics

The Maharashtra International Centre is poised to play a pivotal role in equipping the state's youth with the latest skills demanded by advanced nations. Noteworthy courses introduced at these centers include additive manufacturing, electric vehicle mechanics, industrial robotics, IoT (smart city) technology, fintech, cybersecurity, mechatronics, advanced welding, computerized embroidery and design, hospitality, and foreign languages.

Incubation hub, overseas placement

The strategic advantage of the center lies in its potential to offer job opportunities abroad, with a focus on 13 specialized courses. Foreign language education in German, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, and English (soft skills) will be an integral part of the training, facilitating effective communication in diverse global settings. The center will also serve as an incubation hub and provide assistance for overseas placements.

Building on 10,000 sq ft

According to highly placed sources, a new building for the Maharashtra International Centre, spanning 10,000 square feet, is slated for construction in the ITI area at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Government funding has been earmarked for this purpose, and until the new structure is completed, the centre is expected to commence operations in the existing MCVC building at Bhadkal Gate.

Pilot project at Mumbai

In a pioneering move, the centre at Govandi, Mumbai, is set to kick off as a pilot project, with anticipated commencement at the outset of the new year. Following this pilot initiative, the centre is scheduled to be introduced in the remaining five locations over the next three months.