Law students demand 1-day gap between 2 papers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The members of Students Federation of India (SFI) demanded that at least a day gap be given between papers of the two LLB and BA-LLB courses to be held in October/November 2025 within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu)

The SFI submitted a memorandum to Dr Babasaheb Dole, the director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of the university stating that consecutive papers create mental stress on students and do not get enough time for preparation.

“Since some students have backlog papers from the previous semester, they have to give papers in two shifts in a day, which affects their studies,” it was stated in the memorandum.

They said if a gap is given between two papers, the student can study better and mental stress is reduced,” the SFI office-bearers said. SFI District President Manisha Ballal, Sanket Chavan, Punjab Jagtap and others were present on this occasion.