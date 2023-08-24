Law University to recruit 50 teaching & non-teaching staff

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra National Law University Aurangabad (MNLU-A) will conduct a recruitment of 50 teaching & non-teaching staff members next month.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, vice-chancellor Dr K VS Sarma said that the State Government approved 50 posts for the university.

“Except a few, all the posts of teachers, statutory officers and administrative officers were filled. The existing staff is sufficient for the five existing courses, including B A LLB (Hon), BBA LLB and LLM. Currently, 450 boys and girls from different parts of the State are pursuing the courses at the campus” he said.

He said that the recruitment of 50 posts would be done next month for the new courses being launched from the current academic year.

“Anyhow, we finish our teaching in four months and each student is sent on internship for two months in each semester. Around 50 students got placement last year,” he said.

The recruitment process will commence once the proposal gets approval from the executive council of MNLU-A.

He said that the campus of the university which was launched in 2017 has spread over 50 acres of land in the Kanchanwadi area. “ A total of 24 flats, six bungalows, the Centre of excellence building, hostels for boys and girls were developed in the campus. Some more flats are being constructed to accommodate more candidates,” he added.