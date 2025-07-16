Lawyer beaten over bar association poll defeat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A lawyer was assaulted with punches and a fighter weapon in Bhavsingpura on July 13, following a dispute over the District Bar Association elections.

Advocate Sachin Agarkar (36) had recently won the election, defeating Adv. Ravindra Tayade. Allegedly enraged by the loss, Tayade, along with Bablu Tribhuvan and another accomplice, confronted Agarkar around 10.45 am. Bablu reportedly struck Agarkar on the head with a fighter (metal knuckle), while Tayade threatened him, saying, “You made me lose. If you show up in court again, I’ll kill you.” Agarkar received medical treatment and lodged a complaint at Cantonment police station. A case has been registered against the three accused.