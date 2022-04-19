Lawyer beats woman over money dispute

Aurangabad, April 17:

A lawyer had a quarrel with a woman and her mother-in-law over money dispute and later beat the woman at Hotel Delhi Darbar in Jawahar Colony area on April 12. A case of molestation has been registered with Jawaharnagar police station against Adv Sushil Biyani.

A 29 years old woman and her husband had a monetary transaction with Adv Biyani. Later, her husband had given a cheque to him but it was dishonoured in the bank. Hence, he was jailed in this case. Adv Biyani then to make a compromise called the woman and her mother-in-law at Hotel Delhi Darbar. They had a quarrel over the money issue. In the quarrel, the dress of the woman was torn. A molestation case has been registered while API Vanita Chaudhary is further investigating the case.