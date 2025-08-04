Lawyer booked for rape, forced partner to abort after false promise of marriage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Cidco police have booked advocate Mahendra Nainav (resident of N-6) for allegedly raping a 27-year-old woman under the pretext of marriage and forcing her to undergo an abortion.

The woman, a mother of a six-year-old and separated from her husband, met Nainav during court-related work at Pachora in March 2025. Their professional acquaintance soon turned personal. She alleged that Nainav lured her with promises of marriage, took her to several hotels in the city, and established physical relations. In June, they started living together in Jay Bhavaninagar, where she became pregnant. She claims he then coerced her into aborting the child. When Nainav stopped contacting her from August 3, she approached the Cidco police. A case has been registered, and assistant police inspector Yogesh Gaikwad is investigating.