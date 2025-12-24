Lawyer couple’s fraud: Same plot sold to multiple buyers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A shocking property fraud has come to light in Swarnnagari, Garakheda, where a lawyer couple allegedly sold the same plots in Gangapur Jahangir to five or six buyers. In some cases, a single plot was sold twice, with fake power of attorney documents also prepared. Three separate complaints have been filed at Satara and City Chowk police stations.

The accused couple has been identified as Harshal Shinde and Sayli Shinde. Complaints were lodged by deputy sub-registrar Audumber Late, Jagdish Rozekar, and Abasaheb Tupe. Registration of the case at City Chowk continued late into the night.

Exploiting registration facilities

The couple reportedly exploited decentralized stamp registration processes to cheat at least seven people over two years, selling the same plots multiple times for lakhs of rupees. One complaint revealed Plot No. 15 (969 sq. ft., Sai Nivara, Gangapur Jahangir, Group No. 141) was sold to multiple buyers. Satara police sub-inspectors Ramkrishna Kale and Shailesh Deshmukh are investigating the case.

Impact on registration work

Deputy sub-registrars from both offices had to appear at Satara Police Station, disrupting stamp registration services. Property buyers visiting the offices expressed frustration over the delays.

Details of fraudulent transactions

• Transaction 1: According to complaint by Deputy Sub-Registrar No. 3 Jagdish Rozekar, the Shinde couple sold Plot No. 14 (Registration No. 11391/2024) for Rs 2.87 lakh to Karan Ganar (R/o Chikalthana) and later for Rs 2.90 lakh to Shekhani Habib Wali (R/o Beed).

• Transaction 2: Complaint by Deputy Sub-Registrar No. 6 Audumber Late states that Plot No. 15 (Registration No. 5618/2025) was sold for Rs 3.50 lakh to Swapnali Pandav (R/o Narlibag).

• Transaction 3: Plot No. 15 (Registration No. 6868/2025) sold for Rs 6.30 lakh to Santosh Sukashe (R/o Ghodegaon).

• Transaction 4: Plot No. 15 (Registration No. 12093/2025) sold for Rs 6.50 lakh to She. Zuber She. Abdul Aziz (R/o Silk Mill Colony).

• Transaction 5: The couple prepared fake power of attorney documents and registration certificates (Registration No. 10513/2025 & 2024) to show ownership to Dadasaheb Thengal and others (R/o Beed). Signatures of two parties were forged, and the couple illegally sold Plot C33, Group No. 141, to Kalpana Mahale (R/o Cidco, Waluj-1).

• Transaction 6: According to deputy sub-registrar Office No. 6, the couple created fake registration documents (Dast No. 4346/2024) and forged official stamps to prepare fraudulent power of attorney for Plot C33, Group No. 141.

The case exposes how loopholes in decentralized registration systems can be exploited, causing financial and procedural distress to legitimate buyers.