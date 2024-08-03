Lawyer dies while trying to save dog on railway tracks; He had sustained severe head and neck injuries

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a tragic incident, senior lawyer Bhausaheb Landge (55, Deshpande Puram) was hit and killed by a train while attempting to save his pet dog that had strayed onto the railway tracks, near Sangramnagar flyover, on Friday evening at 7.30.

After finishing work, Landge would take his two dogs for a walk. Starting from Deshpande Puram, he would walk along the railway tracks in the Sangramnagar area up to the Beed Bypass and then return home. As usual, he went for a walk on Friday. While returning from Satara to Sangramnagar, one of the two dogs, a pit bull, ran ahead. At that moment, a fast-moving train from Chikalthana was heading towards the city. Landge ran to save the dog. As the train approached, he tried to move back quickly but was struck by the train.

Thrown 10 to 15 feet

The impact of the train caused severe head and neck injuries. Local residents, including Shrimant Gorde Patil, rushed to the scene and took Landge to the Government Medical College and Hospital. However, he had already succumbed to his injuries. The pit bull also died in the collision, while the other dog survived.

Crowd of lawyers at GMCH

Landge, originally from Gangapur taluka, was known for his friendly nature. His wife is a homemaker, his elder son is an engineer, and his younger son is studying law. Landge was also the president of the society where they lived. Upon hearing news of the accident, a large number of lawyers gathered at GMCH.