Lawyer duped of Rs 1.5L

Aurangabad

Cyber fraudsters duped a city lawyer of Rs 1.5 lakh saying that he will have to open a link on his phone as his Uno account of SBI will be discontinued soon. As soon as the lawyer opened the link, the money was deducted from his account. A case has been registered with Mukundwadi police station.

Police said, Jagat Narayan Rajkaran Singh (N-2, Ramnagar, presently living in Noida, New Delhi) in his complaint said that he is practicing law in Supreme Court. He has an account in SBI, Kranti Chowk branch. He received a message on his phone that his Uno account of SBI will be discontinued soon. Hence, he will have to update it on the link given below. When Jagat Narayan opened the link, he received a message that Rs 1.50 lakh has been deducted from his account. PI Vitthal Sase is further investigating the case.