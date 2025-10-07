Lawyers’ associations condemn attack on CJI

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lawyers association of various courts in the district on Tuesday protested the incident of throwing a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai. The associations adopted a resolution to protect the honour and maintain trust in the judiciary.

As per the resolution taken by the Advocates Association of Bombay High Court, Bench at Aurangabad, the lawyers protested by sporting red ribbons and conducting courts proceedings all day on Tuesday.

Senior lawyers R N Dhorde, Rajendra Deshmukh, Vijaykumar Sapkal, Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa chairman Amol Sawant and member Vasantrao Solunke, adv Narsingh Jadhav, president of the Advocates Association, adv Yogita Thorat, Chief Government Pleader Amarjitsingh Girase and others organised a meeting and condemned the incident strongly.

The Adhivakta Parishad strongly condemned this act. It termed the incident as an indiscriminate act of a single person. The majority of lawyers are still loyal to nationalism, constitutional values and judicial discipline. The Parishad urged the authorities concerned to conduct a complete and immediate investigation into this incident and give strict punishment to the guilty, so that no one dares to attack the honour of the court in the future.

Meanwhile, the president of Family Court Lawyers Association adv Anantkumar Gunge, adv Vaibhav Amle, adv Sachin Gajwar and adv Sangita Amle condemned the incident.