Lawyers at Aurangabad Bench to work with red ribbons Today

In protest against the regrettable incident that occurred during the hearing before the Chief Justices at the Supreme Court on Monday, lawyers at the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court will wear red ribbons while carrying out their work on Tuesday. This decision was unanimously passed in an urgent meeting of the bar association, as informed by bar association president adv. Yogita S. Thorat (Kshirsagar) and secretary adv. Shrikrishna Chaudhary. In light of the incident, the secretary convened an emergency meeting at the bar association office following the instructions of the president. During the meeting, the resolution was passed as described. The resolution was proposed by adv. Panditrao Anerao and seconded by adv. Nilesh Bhagwat.