Laxman Hake warned of ‘shoe-beating’ if seen in district Maratha community’s protest at Kranti Chowk

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A protest was staged at Kranti Chowk on Sunday against OBC leader Laxman Hake for allegedly using derogatory remarks against women from the Maratha community.

Women protesters hit his effigy with shoes to condemn his statement and warned that he would not be allowed to move freely in the district. “If he is seen here, he will be beaten with shoes,” they declared. The agitators also lodged a complaint against him at Kranti Chowk police station.

Following the controversial statement made by Hake during a program, the Maratha community in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has turned aggressive. Members raised slogans demanding action against him. His remarks have drawn widespread criticism across various levels. As part of the protest, his effigy was thrashed with shoes, and agitators announced a symbolic ban on his entry into the district.

Leaders of the Maratha community protest at Kranti Chowk against the remarks made by OBC leader Laxman Hake.