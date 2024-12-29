Laxman Kulkarni passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 29, 2024 09:35 PM2024-12-29T21:35:02+5:302024-12-29T21:35:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar BJP District General Secretary Laxman Khandu Kulkarni (52, Harsul T-Point) passed away on Saturday night due to ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
BJP District General Secretary Laxman Khandu Kulkarni (52, Harsul T-Point) passed away on Saturday night due to a heart attack. He is survived by his mother, wife, son, daughter and son-in-law. His last rites were performed on Sunday at the Hudco crematorium.
(Photo attached)Open in app