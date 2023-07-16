Laxmikant Khichi passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Laxmikant Hariramji Khichi, a prominent sports official and a resident of Deepnagar, died after a brief illness on Sunday. He was 56 and leaves behind wife, two sons and daughters-in-law.

The last rites were performed on him at Pratapnagar crematorium.

Office-bearers of the District Olympic Association and other sports bodies offered condolences to Laxmikant who has produced many talented sportspersons in various sports disciplinces like archery, judo and karate (to name a few).