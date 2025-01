Laxmikant Yannawar passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Laxmikant Kashinathrao Yannawar Jalnekar, a senior citizen from Nakshetrawadi was passed away on Friday. He was 72 and leaves behind wife, two sons, a daughter and an extended family.

He was the father of Dr Pravin Yannawar, the director of the University Network Information Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).