Laying of main pipelines kickstarts from Paithan

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 6:

The new water supply scheme works gain momentum as the task of laying main pipelines of 2400 mm diameter from Jayakwadi Dam to Nakshatrawadi has started today.

The laying work started from Yeshwantnagar, in front of Sant Eknath Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana (Paithan). The auspicious coconut-breaking ceremony and offering of garlands to the equipment were held at the hands of the deputy engineer of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), Kiran Patil.

As reported earlier, the state government has approved the new water supply scheme valuing Rs 1680 crore and appointed MJP as the nodal agency to implement and complete the task. Meanwhile, the contract of civil works has been awarded to Hyderabad-based JVPR company.

The company is manufacturing the main pipelines on the hilltop at Nakshatrawadi. One giant size pipe is transported through each trailer. It may be noted that the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, during the last week, has ordered to gain momentum of the waterworks. Accordingly, the agency geared up and started the work on priority.

It may be noted that the third party inspection of this 7.5 metres long and 8.5 metres wide pipeline along with coating works have been done, before the transportation of pipelines to Paithan. The company transported six pipes in the last two days. Accordingly, the work of laying pipelines got started on June 6. The officials from Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), project management consultant, and JVPR (Hyderabad) were present on the occasion.

JVPR’s chief officer Nirnay Agrawal confirmed that the task of laying main pipelines by digging trenches with the help of JCB and poclain has been started.