LCB nabs waiter for cheating Jodhpur hotelier after 13 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Local Crime Branch (LCB) has arrested a hotel waiter, Bharat alias Vicky Pawar (resident of Palshi), from Ahmednagar. He was wanted by Chikalthana Police Station for running away with the car by cheating his hotel owner from Jodhpur (Rajasthan). The cops have succeeded in arresting him after 13 days.

The complaint was lodged by Govindsinh Gehlot (Jodhpur, Rajasthan) on February 16. The complainant stated that he runs a hotel in Jodhpur and Bharat Pawar of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was working as a waiter in his hotel. He was running short of manpower in the hotel, therefore, Bharat told him that few youths were known to him in the city and they would be able to work for the hotel. The waiter had also informed the hotelier to pay obeisance at Sai Baba temple at Shirdi while on the way to the city.

Hence Gehlot and his wife along with Bharat reached the city in a car (RJ 19 CM 5775) on February 15 afternoon. Pawar insisted the Gehlot couple for halting at his house. Hence, the complainant and his wife, both reached Krishna Residency (apartment) in Pisadevi. Bharat told them to get down and join him after parking the vehicle properly. Gehlot was surprised when he did not return for a long time. He tried to contact him on his cellphone, but Bharat was not taking his calls. Hence the hotel owner contacted the Chikalthana police station and registered the complaint on February 16. The LCB initiated the technical investigation and succeeded in arresting Pawar along with the car from a dhaba at Rahata on Saturday (March 2).