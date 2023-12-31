Leaders grill officials over lax safety and worker death

Outrage after fire tragedy: Oversight by MIDC and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The political leaders who visited the Sunshine Enterprise company, expressed strong displeasure with the lax oversight by MIDC and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

Guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, Commissioner of police Manoj Lohiya, leader of opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve and MLA Sanjay Shirsat visited the site on Sunday. Officials were relentlessly questioned about their apathy and neglect in monitoring industrial safety. Concerns were raised about how the company operated without proper fire safety measures, in a cramped space with inadequate escape routes. The leaders demanded answers to several critical questions.

Failure to protect workers

The tragedy on the last day of the year was deemed deplorable. Officials were grilled about the lack of measures taken to ensure worker welfare, including insurance, provident fund, and support for families of the deceased. The lack of action by MIDC regarding worker accommodation within the factory was also highlighted.

Order to conduct investigation

Guardian minister Bhumre directed MIDC regional officer Chetan Girase, deputy engineer Ganesh Molikar, Arun Pawar, and MPCB officials to conduct a thorough investigation. Questions concerning the company owner, whereabouts of contractors, and the authorization for worker living space within the factory were demanded to be answered swiftly.